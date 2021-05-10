Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,907,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

