Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,483,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,380,695.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $946,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $1,716,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.48. 1,876,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,640. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

