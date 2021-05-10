Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells 40,200 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Russel Metals alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00.

Russel Metals stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.37. 543,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$32.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.