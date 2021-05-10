Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells 2,329 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.36, for a total transaction of $704,196.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.39. The stock had a trading volume of 898,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.