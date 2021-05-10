Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells 18,859 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $207,826.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,984.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,395. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $369.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.