Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells 914 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZBRA traded down $4.54 on Monday, hitting $484.04. 346,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,421. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

