Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $363,328.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $450,343.95 and approximately $363,328.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00082886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00787261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.12 or 0.08951141 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.