Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.58, but opened at $28.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Insmed shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 14,406 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,630 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after buying an additional 984,987 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 657,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,515,000.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

