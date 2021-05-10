Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Down 9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.18 and last traded at $177.18. 2,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 226,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.
The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.79.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s stock price dropped 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.18 and last traded at $177.18. Approximately 2,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.60.
INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.