Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.55

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $778.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1,592.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after buying an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

