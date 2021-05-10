InsurAce Hits Market Cap of $36.49 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, InsurAce has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00008153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $36.49 million and $3.71 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00742654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00064741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00242970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.13 or 0.01202903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00718194 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

