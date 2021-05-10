Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

