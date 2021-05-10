Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,088 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.55. 246,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

