Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.32.

Shares of IPL traded down C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 328,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,423. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$10.71 and a twelve month high of C$18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

