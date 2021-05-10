Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,782,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

