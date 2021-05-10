Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.03. 705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $6,166,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
