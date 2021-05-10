Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.03. 705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $6,166,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

