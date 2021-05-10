Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFSPF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of IFSPF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263. Interfor has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

