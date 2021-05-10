Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFSPF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.25. 26,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. Interfor has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.