Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of IFP traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$37.68. 295,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,853. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$7.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.79.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 4.2100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

