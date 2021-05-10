Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,799.60 ($23.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 2,105 ($27.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The firm has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.90. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,033 ($13.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,204 ($28.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,980.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,750.98.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

