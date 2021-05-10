International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.98. 33,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

