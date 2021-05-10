International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

