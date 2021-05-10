International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $5.91. 547,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

