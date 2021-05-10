International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Paper by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in International Paper by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Paper by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.