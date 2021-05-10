Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Intersect ENT updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

XENT stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. 271,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,954. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $603.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

XENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

