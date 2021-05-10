INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) Trading Up 3.3%

INV Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILNLF)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILNLF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on INV Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on INV Metals from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get INV Metals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for INV Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.