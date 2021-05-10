Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BSCO stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

