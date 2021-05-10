Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $332.72 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.95 and a 200-day moving average of $317.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

