Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 228.78% from the company’s current price.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

