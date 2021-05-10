Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 10th (ARESF, BBU, CAH, CCJ, CGAU, FB, FDUS, FGSGF, GOOGL, HOME)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 10th:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $320.00 target price on the stock.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2,415.00 target price on the stock.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $196.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

