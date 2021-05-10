Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 10th (ABI, ADS, BMW, FME, IAG, INGA, KRN, LIN, ORCL, RTL)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 10th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.10 ($16.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $80.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

