Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 10th (AC, ACQ, ALB, BBD.B, BIP, CCO, CERV, CG, CGX, CIA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 10th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

was given a C$58.50 target price by analysts at Cormark.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $174.00 to $191.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$0.60 to C$1.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was given a $65.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Cfra from C$18.00 to C$22.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$10.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$12.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$8.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$164.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$7.50.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$199.00 to C$201.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$53.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was given a C$9.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $260.00 to $245.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $280.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$58.00 to C$65.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was given a C$2.30 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) was given a C$32.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$200.00 to C$205.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$47.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$21.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $185.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.80.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $30.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $118.00 to $133.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $65.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$39.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was given a $36.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$56.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.25.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$62.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$68.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $58.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$113.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was given a $57.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$5.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was given a C$5.20 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.