Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM):

5/6/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $467.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $442.00 to $507.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – EPAM Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VTB Capital. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $460.20 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.32 and a 1 year high of $466.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 637.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

