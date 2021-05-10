Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LPL Financial (LPLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) recently:

5/10/2021 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – LPL Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – LPL Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

LPLA stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $159.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

