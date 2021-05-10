Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Criteo (CRTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) recently:

5/6/2021 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

5/6/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/3/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $45.00.

4/14/2021 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

4/1/2021 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CRTO opened at $39.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

Get Criteo SA alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.