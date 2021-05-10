Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (AAON, ABCM, ADDYY, ADPT, ADT, AFLYY, AGL, AHH, AKBA, AMPY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 10th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $2.40 to $2.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

