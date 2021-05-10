Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (AC, BIP.UN, CCO, CEE, CG, CTVA, GOOG, MI.UN, RSI, SVI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 10th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$79.00 target price on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)

was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock.

Centamin (TSE:CEE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a top pick rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$5.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

