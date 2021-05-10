Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (AC, BIP.UN, CCO, CEE, CG, CTVA, GOOG, MI.UN, RSI, SVI)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 10th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$79.00 target price on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock.

Centamin (TSE:CEE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a top pick rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$5.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.