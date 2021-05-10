Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 10th (AAP, AMADY, AMTB, AVB, BA, BFAM, BHLB, BKGFF, BKR, BOZTY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 10th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $227.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $23.50 target price on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $229.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $196.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $350.00 target price on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $38.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating. China Renaissance Securities Ltd. currently has $3,000.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,477.00.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a reduce rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $435.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $196.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $208.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $276.00 price target on the stock.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

