Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AutoZone (AZO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/3/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – AutoZone had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $1,390.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $1,390.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/26/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/15/2021 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AutoZone is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $12.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,519.62. 187,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,560. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,023.06 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,433.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,246.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AutoZone Inc alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.