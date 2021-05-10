IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $385.94 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $928.44 million and approximately $385.94 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00083749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00076863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00777935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051865 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.