IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Tops $514.12 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $514.12 million and approximately $43.51 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00086995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049035 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

