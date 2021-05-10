IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $457.67 million and approximately $61.88 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00073480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

