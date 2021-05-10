iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,855 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 31.79% of iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of GSP opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. iPath S&P GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

