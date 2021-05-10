iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS) Trading Down 2.2%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS) was down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.