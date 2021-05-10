IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) shot up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 1,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQEPF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IQE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $637.45 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

