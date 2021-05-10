iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

