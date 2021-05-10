iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,297,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $17,480,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $14,858,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.