iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $96.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

