iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

