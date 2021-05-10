iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 625.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.17 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.